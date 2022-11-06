Prometeus (PROM) Price Hits $5.87 on Exchanges

Prometeus (PROM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. Prometeus has a market cap of $112.92 million and $456,142.00 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prometeus coin can currently be purchased for $5.87 or 0.00027664 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Prometeus

Prometeus launched on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

