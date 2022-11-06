Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 10,332 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,332 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.33% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $6,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYE traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.07. The stock had a trading volume of 803,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,604,452. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $28.13 and a 1-year high of $50.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.42.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

