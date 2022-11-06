Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,099 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $9,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 106.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,060,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,427,528 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 316.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040,033 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 42.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,824,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,460,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848,231 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,421.5% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,075,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 76.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,057,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,332,000 after acquiring an additional 888,330 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $105.34. 2,208,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,104,975. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.62. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

