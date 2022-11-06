Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 203,226 Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) by 37,152.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,773 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,226 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.20% of Star Bulk Carriers worth $5,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,417 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 34,064 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBLK traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,460,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,284. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.43.

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $417.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.32 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 52.61% and a return on equity of 43.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBLK. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

