Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,007,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,067 shares during the quarter. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF makes up about 0.9% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $18,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 125.7% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Up 3.6 %

PDBC traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,993,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,151,898. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $22.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.91.

