Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 26,286 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bonness Enterprises Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 86,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 15,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 878,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,456,000 after purchasing an additional 153,642 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 88,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.4 %

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Shares of PFE traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.22. The company had a trading volume of 24,528,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,730,542. The company has a market capitalization of $265.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $61.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

