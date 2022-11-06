Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $5.41 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 11,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 69,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,699,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 161.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 148,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,154,000 after buying an additional 91,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 52,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

IWM traded up $2.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $178.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,842,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,071,178. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.09. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.