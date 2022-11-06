Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $5.93 Million Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 282,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in AES were worth $5,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of AES by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 64,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of AES by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AES by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 133,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of AES by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 63,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AES by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AES alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on AES shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AES from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AES in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AES has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

AES Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AES traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,355,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,133,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.96. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $27.78.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 32.93% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. AES’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -134.04%.

About AES

(Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.