Prospera Financial Services Inc Reduces Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,746 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $868,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $15,127,000. Capital Advantage Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 161,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Anson Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 44,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 18,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,061,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,725,915. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.62. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

