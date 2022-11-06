Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 147 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.6% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 74 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 566 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Alphabet from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.37.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 303,221 shares of company stock worth $20,099,793 in the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.58. The stock had a trading volume of 51,124,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,290,356. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $151.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

