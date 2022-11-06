Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 6,108 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,108 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,317,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367,157 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,393,138,000 after acquiring an additional 189,762 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 17.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,763,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,589,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,047 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 13.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,349,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,359,522,000 after acquiring an additional 998,700 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 5.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,080,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $880,264,000 after acquiring an additional 340,809 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.60.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total value of $3,631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,129.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 130,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,178,803 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CVX traded up $2.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.42. 7,491,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,115,937. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.67. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.73 and a fifty-two week high of $185.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $360.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.34. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

