Proton Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $33.85 Million (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 6th. One Proton coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Proton has a market capitalization of $33.85 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Proton has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Proton

Proton’s launch date was March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 13,903,417,177 coins and its circulating supply is 13,840,331,197 coins. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Proton is www.proton.org. Proton’s official message board is blog.protonchain.com.

Buying and Selling Proton

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

