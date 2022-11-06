Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.60.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PUMSY shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Puma from €95.00 ($95.00) to €82.00 ($82.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Puma from €110.00 ($110.00) to €90.00 ($90.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut Puma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Puma from €109.00 ($109.00) to €105.00 ($105.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Get Puma alerts:

Puma Stock Down 2.2 %

OTCMKTS:PUMSY opened at $4.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.27. Puma has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $13.08.

About Puma

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.