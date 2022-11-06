Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) Achieves Market Cap of $132.87 Million

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 5th. During the last seven days, Pundi X (New) has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. One Pundi X (New) token can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00002412 BTC on major exchanges. Pundi X (New) has a total market capitalization of $132.87 million and $10.44 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,653.86 or 0.31284326 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00012219 BTC.

Pundi X (New) Token Profile

Pundi X (New) was first traded on June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official message board is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X (New)’s official website is pundix.com. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs.

Buying and Selling Pundi X (New)

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.51837984 USD and is up 4.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $9,071,563.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X (New) directly using U.S. dollars.

