QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) Trading 5.6% Lower This Week

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 6th. Over the last week, QITMEER NETWORK has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. QITMEER NETWORK has a total market capitalization of $8.92 million and approximately $1,895.00 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QITMEER NETWORK token can currently be bought for about $2.38 or 0.00011209 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About QITMEER NETWORK

QITMEER NETWORK’s genesis date was September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official website is www.qitmeer.io.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. QITMEER NETWORK has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QITMEER NETWORK is 2.37049931 USD and is down -0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $2,642.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QITMEER NETWORK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QITMEER NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

