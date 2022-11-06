QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) Trading Down 6% Over Last 7 Days

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. During the last week, QITMEER NETWORK has traded 6% lower against the dollar. One QITMEER NETWORK token can now be bought for about $2.37 or 0.00011147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QITMEER NETWORK has a market cap of $8.90 million and $3,065.00 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $127.54 or 0.00600835 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,643.11 or 0.31295925 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000283 BTC.

About QITMEER NETWORK

QITMEER NETWORK’s genesis date was September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QITMEER NETWORK

According to CryptoCompare, “QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. QITMEER NETWORK has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QITMEER NETWORK is 2.37049931 USD and is down -0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $2,642.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

