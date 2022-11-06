Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on QRVO. Cowen decreased their price target on Qorvo from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Qorvo from $126.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays downgraded Qorvo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Qorvo from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Qorvo in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.18.

Qorvo Stock Performance

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $86.85 on Thursday. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $75.38 and a fifty-two week high of $163.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.38. Qorvo had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 22.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $122,730.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $122,730.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $206,118.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,909.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,075 shares of company stock worth $597,468. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Qorvo

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,211,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Qorvo by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Qorvo by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

