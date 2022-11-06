Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) PT Lowered to $90.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $126.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of Qorvo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Qorvo from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $120.00 to $109.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.18.

Qorvo Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $86.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.61. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $75.38 and a 1-year high of $163.95. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 24.47%. Qorvo’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Qorvo will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 22.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total value of $268,618.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,824.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total transaction of $268,618.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,824.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $122,730.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,075 shares of company stock valued at $597,468 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Qorvo

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the first quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 208.8% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

