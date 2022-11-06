QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by MBA Advisors LLC

MBA Advisors LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,053 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the quarter. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 177,701 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,156,000 after acquiring an additional 28,711 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,487 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 249.3% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 9,287 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 6,628 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 96,355 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $14,725,000 after buying an additional 18,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petix & Botte Co lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 129.1% in the 1st quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 5,508 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.21.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $2.81 on Friday, hitting $106.69. The stock had a trading volume of 11,977,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,083,822. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $119.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.24.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

