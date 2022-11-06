QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Holdings Increased by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,657 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 33.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,394,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,970 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,136,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,961 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 335.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $273,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,786 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,359,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $106.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. DZ Bank downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Edward Jones raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. HSBC initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.21.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

