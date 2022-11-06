Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) PT Lowered to $162.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on QLYS. Wedbush lowered their price target on Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Qualys to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $138.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Qualys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $148.67.

Qualys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $111.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30 and a beta of 0.62. Qualys has a 1 year low of $107.69 and a 1 year high of $162.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.21.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $119.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.52 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 21.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qualys will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $682,691.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,663,936.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Qualys news, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $86,240.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 23,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,665,760.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,704 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $682,691.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,163 shares in the company, valued at $22,663,936.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,092 shares of company stock valued at $5,157,672 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualys

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,045,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $576,145,000 after buying an additional 56,825 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Qualys by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,153,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,502,000 after acquiring an additional 31,477 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Qualys by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,050,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 989,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,772,000 after purchasing an additional 37,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 796,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,404,000 after purchasing an additional 41,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Further Reading

