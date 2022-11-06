Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) PT Lowered to $162.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYSGet Rating) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on QLYS. Wedbush lowered their price target on Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Qualys to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $138.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Qualys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $148.67.

Qualys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $111.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30 and a beta of 0.62. Qualys has a 1 year low of $107.69 and a 1 year high of $162.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.21.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $119.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.52 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 21.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qualys will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $682,691.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,663,936.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Qualys news, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $86,240.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 23,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,665,760.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,704 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $682,691.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,163 shares in the company, valued at $22,663,936.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,092 shares of company stock valued at $5,157,672 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualys

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,045,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $576,145,000 after buying an additional 56,825 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Qualys by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,153,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,502,000 after acquiring an additional 31,477 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Qualys by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,050,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 989,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,772,000 after purchasing an additional 37,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 796,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,404,000 after purchasing an additional 41,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

