Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Quanex Building Products Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NX opened at $21.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.62. The company has a market cap of $728.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Quanex Building Products has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $25.94.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $324.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanex Building Products

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quanex Building Products during the 1st quarter valued at $387,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Quanex Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,743,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,152,000 after acquiring an additional 101,009 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Quanex Building Products by 8.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

