Quantum Trading Up 20.3% Over Last 7 Days (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 6th. Over the last seven days, Quantum has traded up 20.3% against the US dollar. Quantum has a market cap of $2.31 billion and $180,970.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum token can now be purchased for approximately $4.12 or 0.00019428 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,187.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008026 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006656 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00038536 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00048200 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000406 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00022894 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004720 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.92 or 0.00249771 BTC.

Quantum Profile

QUA is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 4.11624365 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $180,963.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

