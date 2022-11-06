QUASA (QUA) Trading 16.4% Higher Over Last Week

QUASA (QUA) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $111.12 million and $148,086.00 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,244.92 or 1.00016077 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00008172 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005606 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00019377 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00038492 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00049184 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000405 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00023004 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00145972 USD and is up 0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $145,983.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

