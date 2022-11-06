QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.20-$13.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.88 billion-$3.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.33 billion.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QDEL shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of QuidelOrtho from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.75.

Shares of QDEL stock traded up $3.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.81. The company had a trading volume of 704,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,710. QuidelOrtho has a 52-week low of $66.88 and a 52-week high of $180.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.28.

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($1.45). The firm had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.53 million. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 34.36%. Research analysts anticipate that QuidelOrtho will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 174.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in QuidelOrtho by 104.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in QuidelOrtho by 60.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 113.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

