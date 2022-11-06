Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Qumu to $0.90 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.
Qumu Trading Up 3.8 %
Qumu stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. Qumu has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.87.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qumu
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Qumu stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.36% of Qumu worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 37.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Qumu
Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers perpetual software licenses, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and training services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Qumu (QUMU)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
Receive News & Ratings for Qumu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qumu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.