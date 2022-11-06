Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Qumu to $0.90 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Qumu Trading Up 3.8 %

Qumu stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. Qumu has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qumu

Qumu ( NASDAQ:QUMU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 146.14% and a negative net margin of 58.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qumu will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Qumu stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.36% of Qumu worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 37.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qumu

(Get Rating)

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers perpetual software licenses, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and training services.



