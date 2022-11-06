Radicle Market Cap Tops $77.92 Million (RAD)

Radicle (RAD) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. Radicle has a market capitalization of $77.92 million and $43.82 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radicle coin can currently be purchased for $2.21 or 0.00010414 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Radicle has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003135 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000289 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000359 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.29 or 0.00599132 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000288 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,632.24 or 0.31217990 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000348 BTC.
Radicle Profile
Radicle launched on February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 35,206,565 coins. The official message board for Radicle is radicle.community. The official website for Radicle is radicle.xyz. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Radicle
