Radicle (RAD) Trading Up 9.5% Over Last 7 Days

Radicle (RAD) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 6th. Radicle has a total market cap of $78.96 million and $44.37 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radicle coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.24 or 0.00010553 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Radicle has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003258 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000288 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000358 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.99 or 0.00597330 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000286 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,614.86 or 0.31113944 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000283 BTC.
About Radicle
Radicle was first traded on February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 35,206,565 coins. The official website for Radicle is radicle.xyz. Radicle’s official message board is radicle.community. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Radicle
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radicle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radicle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
