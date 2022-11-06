RAMP Price Tops $0.0586 on Major Exchanges (RAMP)

RAMP (RAMP) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 5th. RAMP has a market capitalization of $7.70 million and approximately $51,459.00 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RAMP token can currently be bought for $0.0586 or 0.00000275 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, RAMP has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,653.86 or 0.31284326 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00012219 BTC.

RAMP Token Profile

RAMP was first traded on October 20th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,477,264 tokens. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @rampdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com.

Buying and Selling RAMP

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

