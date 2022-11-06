Raymond James Raises Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Price Target to C$32.00

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CVE. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.89.

Shares of CVE stock opened at $21.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.94. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of $10.72 and a 52 week high of $24.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.0836 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 239.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

