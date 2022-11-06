Raymond James Trims DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Target Price to $28.00

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DISH Network from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on DISH Network from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on DISH Network from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on DISH Network from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on DISH Network from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.64.

Shares of NASDAQ DISH opened at $13.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.56. DISH Network has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $38.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.81.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.16. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Analysts anticipate that DISH Network will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DISH Network news, Director James Defranco bought 35,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.66 per share, for a total transaction of $664,669.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 389,927 shares in the company, valued at $7,276,037.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 453,585 shares of company stock worth $8,040,360 in the last 90 days. 53.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in DISH Network by 178.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in DISH Network by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in DISH Network by 263.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in DISH Network in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,309,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in DISH Network in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

