Raymond James Trims EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Target Price to $41.00

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

EVTC has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on EVERTEC from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of EVERTEC from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on EVERTEC in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.50.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

EVERTEC Stock Up 1.1 %

EVERTEC stock opened at $32.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. EVERTEC has a twelve month low of $30.72 and a twelve month high of $51.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.99.

EVERTEC Announces Dividend

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $160.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.22 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 41.09% and a return on equity of 33.61%. EVERTEC’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that EVERTEC will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 5.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVERTEC

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in EVERTEC by 1,363.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 269.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.