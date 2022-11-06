Raymond James Trims Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Target Price to $100.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on Qorvo from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Qorvo from $126.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Qorvo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.18.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $86.85 on Thursday. Qorvo has a 12-month low of $75.38 and a 12-month high of $163.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.61.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.38. Qorvo had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 22.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $206,118.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $206,118.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,909.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $122,730.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,075 shares of company stock valued at $597,468. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the first quarter worth about $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Qorvo in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Qorvo by 208.8% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Qorvo by 106.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the second quarter worth $29,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

