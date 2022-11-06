Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR opened at $40.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.21. Red Rock Resorts has a 1 year low of $30.98 and a 1 year high of $55.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.19.

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $422.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.39 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 603.60%. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

In other Red Rock Resorts news, COO Robert A. Finch sold 22,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $893,148.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,382,943.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 50.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. 52.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

