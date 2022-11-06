Reef Reaches Market Capitalization of $108.57 Million (REEF)

Reef (REEF) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. Reef has a market cap of $108.57 million and $30.99 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reef coin can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Reef has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00011721 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.99 or 0.00602767 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,666.54 or 0.31397135 BTC.

About Reef

Reef (CRYPTO:REEF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 20,462,510,181 coins and its circulating supply is 20,462,233,447 coins. The official website for Reef is reef.io. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Reef’s official message board is medium.com/@reefdefi. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Reef Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine.Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain governance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

