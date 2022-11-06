Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.66-$2.66 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.32 billion-$1.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion. Regal Rexnord also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.35-$10.75 EPS.
Regal Rexnord Price Performance
RRX traded up $3.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.49. 908,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,814. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.06. Regal Rexnord has a 1 year low of $108.28 and a 1 year high of $176.91.
Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently 24.56%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of Regal Rexnord
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Regal Rexnord during the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.
Regal Rexnord Company Profile
Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.
Featured Articles
