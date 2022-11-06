Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.35-$10.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Regal Rexnord also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.66-$2.66 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on RRX. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $174.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Shares of RRX traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.49. 908,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,907. Regal Rexnord has a 1-year low of $108.28 and a 1-year high of $176.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the second quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

