REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Given New $14.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective points to a potential downside of 32.47% from the company’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for REGENXBIO’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $47.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised REGENXBIO from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $20.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.80 and its 200-day moving average is $26.13. REGENXBIO has a 52-week low of $18.69 and a 52-week high of $40.59. The company has a market cap of $896.16 million, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.00.

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.20). REGENXBIO had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $26.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.77 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that REGENXBIO will post -5.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $72,576.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in REGENXBIO by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in REGENXBIO in the 3rd quarter valued at $319,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in REGENXBIO by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 29,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 12,761 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in REGENXBIO by 470.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 70,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in REGENXBIO by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

