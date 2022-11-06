REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.20), reports. The firm had revenue of $26.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.77 million. REGENXBIO had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 12.22%.
RGNX opened at $20.73 on Friday. REGENXBIO has a 52-week low of $18.69 and a 52-week high of $40.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.13. The company has a market cap of $896.16 million, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.00.
In other REGENXBIO news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $72,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,087,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
RGNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $47.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.71.
REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.
