Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.20 EPS

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $2.20, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 3.54%. Reinsurance Group of America’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.11) earnings per share.
Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance
RGA opened at $142.99 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $148.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.45 and a 200-day moving average of $123.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 37.74%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $357,908.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,842,189.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 20.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter worth approximately $647,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 11.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.
About Reinsurance Group of America
Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Reinsurance Group of America (RGA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.