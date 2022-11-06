Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.20 EPS

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $2.20, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 3.54%. Reinsurance Group of America’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.11) earnings per share.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

RGA opened at $142.99 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $148.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.45 and a 200-day moving average of $123.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RGA. TheStreet upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.00.

In other news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $357,908.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,842,189.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 20.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter worth approximately $647,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 11.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

