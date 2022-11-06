Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its holdings in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,655 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.20% of Relay Therapeutics worth $3,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 15,340 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 157.7% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 16,586 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 33.4% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 436,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,307,000 after buying an additional 109,262 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 35.6% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 557,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,343,000 after buying an additional 146,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 648.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 59,600 shares in the last quarter.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Relay Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of RLAY stock opened at $20.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.77. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $36.88.

Insider Activity at Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.09). Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 17,136.40% and a negative return on equity of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 26,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $787,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 26,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $787,710.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,541 shares of company stock worth $2,948,074. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.