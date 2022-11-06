Request Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. Request has a total market cap of $114.79 million and $2.39 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000541 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Request has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,230.20 or 1.00038011 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00007988 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006644 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00019395 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00038461 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00048175 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000406 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00022910 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004735 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Request Profile

Request is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.11445415 USD and is down -0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $9,669,388.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

