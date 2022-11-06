Request (REQ) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.28 Million

Request (REQ) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. During the last seven days, Request has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Request has a total market cap of $113.46 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000535 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,226.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008150 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005610 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00019391 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00038529 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00049098 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000406 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00022900 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004653 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Request Profile

REQ is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The official website for Request is request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.11445415 USD and is down -0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $9,669,388.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.