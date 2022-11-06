Revain (REV) Price Up 2.4% Over Last Week

Revain (REV) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. In the last seven days, Revain has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One Revain token can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Revain has a total market capitalization of $67.39 million and approximately $429,059.00 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Revain Token Profile

Revain (REV) is a token. It was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain. The Reddit community for Revain is https://reddit.com/r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Revain is revain.org. Revain’s official Twitter account is @revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Revain

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews.Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well.All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible.Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning.Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders..”

