Reviewing FinWise Bancorp (FINW) and Its Competitors

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Rating) is one of 318 publicly-traded companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare FinWise Bancorp to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for FinWise Bancorp and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FinWise Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00 FinWise Bancorp Competitors 671 6712 6312 295 2.45

FinWise Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $17.75, suggesting a potential upside of 91.27%. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 17.43%. Given FinWise Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe FinWise Bancorp is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FinWise Bancorp $81.09 million $31.58 million 3.97 FinWise Bancorp Competitors $1.28 billion $316.18 million 11.81

This table compares FinWise Bancorp and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

FinWise Bancorp’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than FinWise Bancorp. FinWise Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares FinWise Bancorp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FinWise Bancorp 31.91% 23.87% 7.56% FinWise Bancorp Competitors 27.26% 12.42% 1.26%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.9% of FinWise Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of FinWise Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

FinWise Bancorp beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About FinWise Bancorp

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand, NOW, money market, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits. The company also provides small business administration, residential and commercial real estate, consumer, and commercial non-real estate loans. In addition, it offers debit cards, remote deposit capture, online banking, mobile banking, and direct deposit services; and cash management and treasury services. The company operates one full-service banking location in Sandy, Utah; and a loan production office in Rockville Centre, New York. FinWise Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Murray, Utah.

