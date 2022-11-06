Reviewing Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) and Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH)

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) and Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Pulmonx and Delcath Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pulmonx 0 4 2 0 2.33 Delcath Systems 0 0 3 0 3.00

Pulmonx presently has a consensus price target of $20.29, suggesting a potential upside of 320.87%. Delcath Systems has a consensus price target of $19.67, suggesting a potential upside of 594.94%. Given Delcath Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Delcath Systems is more favorable than Pulmonx.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulmonx $48.42 million 3.71 -$48.66 million ($1.56) -3.09 Delcath Systems $3.56 million 6.84 -$25.65 million ($3.81) -0.74

This table compares Pulmonx and Delcath Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Delcath Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pulmonx. Pulmonx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Delcath Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Pulmonx and Delcath Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulmonx -103.77% -28.60% -23.39% Delcath Systems -797.19% -465.64% -104.66%

Volatility & Risk

Pulmonx has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Delcath Systems has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.2% of Pulmonx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.2% of Delcath Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Pulmonx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of Delcath Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation. The company also provides StratX Lung Analysis Platform, a cloud-based quantitative computed tomography analysis service that offers information on emphysema destruction, fissure completeness, and lobar volume to help identify target lobes for the treatment with Zephyr Valves. It serves emphysema patients in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Pulmonx and changed its name to Pulmonx Corporation in December 2013. Pulmonx Corporation was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc., an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects. Its clinical development program for HEPZATO is the FOCUS clinical trial for patients with hepatic dominant ocular melanoma to investigate objective response rate in metastatic ocular melanoma. The company also provides HEPZATO as a stand-alone medical device for sale under the CHEMOSAT Hepatic Delivery System for Melphalan trade name for medical centers to treat a range of liver cancers in Europe. Delcath Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

