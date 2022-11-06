Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.93-$1.95 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:REXR traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,442,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,077. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12-month low of $48.74 and a 12-month high of $84.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.11, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $80.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REXR. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. 99.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

