Rezny Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 408 Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the second quarter worth about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 300.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of Equinix stock traded up $25.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $611.09. 776,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,496. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $585.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $643.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $494.89 and a one year high of $853.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.09%.

In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total transaction of $713,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,876,249.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total transaction of $713,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,876,249.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.16, for a total value of $52,887.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,827 shares in the company, valued at $12,570,887.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,873 shares of company stock worth $3,430,109 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $680.00 to $660.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $745.19.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

