Rezny Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 2,300.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,843 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for 0.1% of Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $5,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,013,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,762,000 after purchasing an additional 62,831 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 38,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 21,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.05. 1,651,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,268,042. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.08. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $108.18.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.