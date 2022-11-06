Rezny Wealth Management Inc. Takes $363,000 Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,304 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 21.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 668,844 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,295,000 after purchasing an additional 116,264 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 59,546 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 11.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,159 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 29,667 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 18.1% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.68.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.52. The company had a trading volume of 19,648,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,121,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.92 and its 200 day moving average is $44.79. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $167,090.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,686.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $167,090.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,443 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,686.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $614,426.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,018,081.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

